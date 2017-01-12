Ideas Sought on Expanding County Bus ...

Ideas Sought on Expanding County Bus Service

The Independent Living Resource Center , which assists individuals with disabilities through a variety of services, also advocates for improving their access to transportation, health care, and public buildings. On Jan. 19, there will be a Board of Supervisors hearing on the topic of unmet transit needs in Santa Barbara County and ILRC is interested in hearing from those who would like low-cost, reliable bus service countywide.

