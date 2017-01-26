Hardy Diagnostics introduces chromoge...

Hardy Diagnostics introduces chromogenic culture media

Hardy Diagnostics has launched a product for use as a primary stool screening medium for isolation and differentiation of Salmonella and Shigella spp. The stool culture medium saves time and money by eliminating the need for lab staff to work up suspected Salmonella and Shigella only to find out it is Proteus.

