Hardy Diagnostics introduces chromogenic culture media
Hardy Diagnostics has launched a product for use as a primary stool screening medium for isolation and differentiation of Salmonella and Shigella spp. The stool culture medium saves time and money by eliminating the need for lab staff to work up suspected Salmonella and Shigella only to find out it is Proteus.
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
