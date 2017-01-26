Girl Struck By Vehicle Near Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria
A Pioneer Valley High School student received minor injuries Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle near the campus. At 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury traffic crash on Panther Drive, which runs in front of the Santa Maria Valley's newest high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC