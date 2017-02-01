Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Gran...

Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Grant Applications

Monday Jan 30

Applications, funding guidelines and key dates are available at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply-for-a-grant and at the Fund's offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, and 120 E. Jones St. Suite 110, Santa Maria. Applicants must hand-deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of the four free grant-application workshops listed below.

