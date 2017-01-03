Flood Advisory

Bands of moderate to locally heavy rain will continue to impact Southern San Luis Obispo County through the early evening hours, adding to the roadway flooding and rockslide concerns. In addition, the band of moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expanding southward into Northwest Santa Barbara County, resulting in the expansion of the flood advisory area.

