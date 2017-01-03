Flood Advisory
Bands of moderate to locally heavy rain will continue to impact Southern San Luis Obispo County through the early evening hours, adding to the roadway flooding and rockslide concerns. In addition, the band of moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expanding southward into Northwest Santa Barbara County, resulting in the expansion of the flood advisory area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC