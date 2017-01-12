Community Bank of Santa Maria Reports...

Community Bank of Santa Maria Reports Growth in Net Income, Loans, Deposits, Assets

The year-end earnings for Community Bank of Santa Maria have been announced by Janet Silveria, resident and CEO. The figures indicate the bank experienced significant growth, most notably in net income and net loans.

