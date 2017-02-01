CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans

Fresh off topping $1 billion in assets for the first time in the organization's 58-year history, CoastHills Credit Union is unveiling plans to build a 90,000 square-foot corporate headquarters at a landmark location in Santa Maria. The $25 million, three-story corporate building will occupy a parcel of the Enos Ranchos development at Betteravia Road and Highway 101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.