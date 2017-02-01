CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans

CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Noozhawk

Fresh off topping $1 billion in assets for the first time in the organization's 58-year history, CoastHills Credit Union is unveiling plans to build a 90,000 square-foot corporate headquarters at a landmark location in Santa Maria. The $25 million, three-story corporate building will occupy a parcel of the Enos Ranchos development at Betteravia Road and Highway 101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
Bakersfield People Are RUDE! Nov '16 brian 3
bakersfield people are rude! Nov '16 Central Coaster 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC