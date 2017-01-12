Bookkeeper in Santa Maria gets year in jail for embezzlement

A former employee of Abacus Premier Property Management in Santa Maria was sentenced to a year in jail for embezzling $163,750 from her former employer, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced on Jan. 11. The former Abacus bookkeeper, Melissa Reynoso, pled to one count of grand theft by embezzlement and one count of preparing false documentary evidence as well as special allegations that she stole more than $100,000. As part of her job, she wrote checks to vendors and prepared a monthly reconciliation of the company's bank account.

