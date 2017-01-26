Bill Cirone: Poll Finds Support for Skills-based Courses
The annual Phi Delta Kappan poll of the public's attitudes toward public schools is always filled with interesting and important information, made more compelling by the fact that PDK has been doing this for 48 years. This year's poll shows strong support for skills-based education and parent communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
