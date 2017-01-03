Bail Set at $2 Million for Defendant In Lompoc Homicide
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in south Lompoc over the weekend. William Manuel Delgado, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of murder during a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing in Santa Maria on Wednesday, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.
