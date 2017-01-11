3 New Hotel Projects to Add 350 Rooms...

3 New Hotel Projects to Add 350 Rooms in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valley

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Noozhawk

In Lompoc, the Hilton Garden Inn under construction at 1201 N. H St. near Barton Avenue will add more than 100 new rooms in the city. The four-story, 108,000-square-foot building will contain 156 rooms, 29 of them suites, along with meeting rooms and a ballroom.

