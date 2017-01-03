2 Juveniles Injured In Santa Maria Double Stabbing
Two male juvenile stabbing victims were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon as Santa Maria police investigated at least three separate areas reportedly connected to the crime. Police were dispatch to northwest Santa Maria at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for what one officer called a complicated investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC