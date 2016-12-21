Trial for Lompoc Man Accused of Murde...

Trial for Lompoc Man Accused of Murdering Brother Pushed to March

Dressed in a suit, Arturo Herrera made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sydney Bennett. Sheriff's deputies responded at about 1:15 p.m. on July 4 to a report of an assault on the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue in the unincorporated area west of Lompoc.

