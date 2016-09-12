Shooting in Santa Maria

Shooting in Santa Maria

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Edhat

On 12/9/16 at approximately 1754 hours, officers were dispatched to the 600 Blk of S Lincoln St in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his torso.

