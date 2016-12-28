Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado potential Trump nominee for agriculture secretary

Santa Maria farmer and former mayor Abel Maldonado will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Palm Beach Mar-A-Lago resort Dec. 28 to discuss Maldonado's potential nomination as agriculture secretary, the Sacramento Bee reported. Maldonado was lieutenant governor to Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2010 to 2011 after being elected to the California Assembly in 1998 and the state Senate in 2004.

