Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado potential Trump nominee for agriculture secretary
Santa Maria farmer and former mayor Abel Maldonado will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Palm Beach Mar-A-Lago resort Dec. 28 to discuss Maldonado's potential nomination as agriculture secretary, the Sacramento Bee reported. Maldonado was lieutenant governor to Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2010 to 2011 after being elected to the California Assembly in 1998 and the state Senate in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Thu
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC