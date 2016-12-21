Santa Maria Swears In New City Council Members Mike Cordero, Michael Moats
In a meeting punctuated by heavy emotions and light-hearted moments, two new members took the oath of office - and seats at the dais - for the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night after two others said farewell. Mike Cordero , a former council member and retired police lieutenant, and Dr. Michael Moats , a dermatologist and former planning commissioner, were the top vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC