Santa Maria Swears In New City Council Members Mike Cordero, Michael Moats

In a meeting punctuated by heavy emotions and light-hearted moments, two new members took the oath of office - and seats at the dais - for the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night after two others said farewell. Mike Cordero , a former council member and retired police lieutenant, and Dr. Michael Moats , a dermatologist and former planning commissioner, were the top vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.