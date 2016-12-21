Santa Maria Hires New Outreach Coordi...

Santa Maria Hires New Outreach Coordinator in Effort to Quell Youth Violence

Eddie Galarza, who has more than 25 years of experience working with at-risk youths and their families, will fill the full-time job. City leaders say Galarza will work on community outreach and engagement efforts by way of collaborating with local partner agencies to reduce youth violence and juvenile delinquency.

