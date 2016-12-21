Pathologist Testifies Marilyn Pharis Died from Blood Clots Blamed on Hospital Stay Due to Attack
Marilyn Pharis was the victim of a violent attack that sent her to the hospital where a blood clot took her life, a forensic pathologist testified Tuesday in the trial of two men charged with the woman's death last year. Dr. Manuel Montez, forensic pathologist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department , testified Tuesday in the Superior Court trial of Victor Aureliano Martinez , 30, and Jose Villagomez, 21. The men are charged with first-degree murder and several special circumstances stemming from the assault on the 64-year-old Pharis in her North Dejoy Street home in Santa Maria on July, 24, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC