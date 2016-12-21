Pathologist Testifies Marilyn Pharis Died from Blood Clots Blamed on Hospital Stay Due to Attack

Marilyn Pharis was the victim of a violent attack that sent her to the hospital where a blood clot took her life, a forensic pathologist testified Tuesday in the trial of two men charged with the woman's death last year. Dr. Manuel Montez, forensic pathologist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department , testified Tuesday in the Superior Court trial of Victor Aureliano Martinez , 30, and Jose Villagomez, 21. The men are charged with first-degree murder and several special circumstances stemming from the assault on the 64-year-old Pharis in her North Dejoy Street home in Santa Maria on July, 24, 2015.

