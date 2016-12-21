Nipomo DUI driver identified
The California Highway Patrol has identified the teen who allegedly crashed head-on into a Guadalupe police officer early Sunday morning as Miranda A. Miranda, 18, of Nipomo. At approximately 2:20 a.m., Officer E. Oseguera was was headed southbound on Highway 1 in Santa Maria when he noticed a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound lane.
