Men accused of murdering Marilyn Pharis to appear in court
The two men accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Santa Maria woman Marilyn Pharis, 64, are due to appear in court this week for preliminary hearings. [ KSBY ] Last week, Santa Barbara County prosecutors announced they would not pursue the death penalty in the Pharis murder case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC