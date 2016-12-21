Lompoc Murder Case From 2012 Still Inching Through Courts

The case against a Lompoc man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend four years ago and fleeing to Mexico continues to inch its way through Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Eduardo Robles appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom on Wednesday, where the attorneys and Judge Gustavo Lavayen agreed to continue the case to Feb. 15 for a readines-and-settlement hearing to talk about the status.

