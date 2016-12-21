Lompoc Murder Case From 2012 Still Inching Through Courts
The case against a Lompoc man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend four years ago and fleeing to Mexico continues to inch its way through Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Eduardo Robles appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom on Wednesday, where the attorneys and Judge Gustavo Lavayen agreed to continue the case to Feb. 15 for a readines-and-settlement hearing to talk about the status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|4 hr
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC