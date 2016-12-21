Laurie Jervis: Celebrate New Year's E...

Laurie Jervis: Celebrate New Year's Eve with Local Sparkling Wines

It's the newlyweds' first toast, it's the celebration of a big task well done and, most traditionally, sparkling wines represent the celebration of the coming New Year. Historically, celebrations called for Champagne, but the truth is, unless what's in your bottle is marked grown in Champagne, France, it's not really the famous beverage.

