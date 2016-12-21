Kids Learn to Catch Some Air at Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Exhibit
"Catching Air," sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, uses air moving through a ceiling-high maze of pneumatic tubes to propel scarves and yarn balls that shoot out of designated openings to the delight of youths. "It's just so fun to see all the different ages," said APCD Director Aeron Arlin Genet.
