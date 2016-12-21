High-Speed Pursuit From Orcutt to Santa Maria Ends In Crash, Burglary Arrests
Three people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit from Orcutt to Santa Maria, ending in a crash that led the discovery of items believed to have been stolen, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department said Tuesday. At approximately 1:07 a.m., a sheriff's deputy patrolling a residential area in Orcutt observed a vehicle reportedly fail to stop at a stop sign at Pino Solo Avenue and Rice Ranch Road, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC