Hancock Offers Spring Classes at Speed of Life

Friday Dec 23

Do you need to know something - in a hurry? Study anthropology, dance, global studies and more - within the span of a few days or up to eight weeks - thanks to Allan Hancock College's spring 2017 short-term classes. These classes are popular with individuals who want or need to complete classes at a faster rate.

