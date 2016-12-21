Former Hancock College Athletes Make Brief Court Appearance in Murder Case
Two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged in connection with the death of a Santa Maria man two years ago made a brief court appearance Monday in Santa Maria. Ali Abdul Mohammed, 21, and Lavell Calvin White, 24, are charged with murder stemming from the December 2014 shooting that killed Terence Richardson, 23, in a vehicle near Bradley Road and Jones Street.
