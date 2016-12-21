For St. Mary's Students, Sunrise Isn't Too Early to Celebrate
At 6 a.m., most people are just getting up, but on the morning of Dec. 12, about 300 Santa Maria community members and students were already at St. Mary's School for a sunrise celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. "We had volunteers arrive by 5 a.m. to prepare for the day's events and make breakfast for everyone," said Michelle Cox, St. Mary's School principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC