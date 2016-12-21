For St. Mary's Students, Sunrise Isn't Too Early to Celebrate

At 6 a.m., most people are just getting up, but on the morning of Dec. 12, about 300 Santa Maria community members and students were already at St. Mary's School for a sunrise celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. "We had volunteers arrive by 5 a.m. to prepare for the day's events and make breakfast for everyone," said Michelle Cox, St. Mary's School principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.