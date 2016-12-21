DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau will be conducting a DUI/Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, December 30, 2016 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. DUI checkpoints are a proven enforcement tool effective in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving alcohol drop by an average of 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough.

