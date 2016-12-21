Despite Dry Forecast, South Coast Receives Another Small Splash of Rain
The weather had a small surprise in store for southern Santa Barbara County overnight Thursday, dropping generally small amounts of rain despite only a slight chance of precipitation being forecasted for the area. Forecasters had called for precipitation to mostly remain in the North County, north of Pt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC