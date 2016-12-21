Despite Dry Forecast, South Coast Rec...

Despite Dry Forecast, South Coast Receives Another Small Splash of Rain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Noozhawk

The weather had a small surprise in store for southern Santa Barbara County overnight Thursday, dropping generally small amounts of rain despite only a slight chance of precipitation being forecasted for the area. Forecasters had called for precipitation to mostly remain in the North County, north of Pt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec 6 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec 5 Reggie Williams 1
Bakersfield People Are RUDE! Nov '16 brian 3
bakersfield people are rude! Nov '16 Central Coaster 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15) Oct '16 veevanmomzie 2
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC