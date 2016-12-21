Community Rallies Around Santa Maria Family After House Fire
Family, friends and strangers are rallying around a Santa Maria family after flames ripped through the second-story of their home while the parents and four children celebrated Christmas evening elsewhere. Hours after the Sunday blaze damaged their house and destroyed contents, Cody Harris stood in front of the Smoke Tree Lane residence while a steady stream of family and friends stopped by to offer help and support.
