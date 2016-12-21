CASA to Swear In Last Class of New Volunteers for 2016
Thanks to 11 new community volunteers, many more abused and neglected children will receive the gift of advocacy this holiday season. Volunteers will be sworn in on Thursday Dec. 15 as Court Appointed Special Advocates by Judge Arthur Garcia at the Santa Maria Juvenile Court.
