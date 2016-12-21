Busy Larrabee Recycling Center to Close in Santa Maria
Following a trend seen across the state, the popular Larrabee Recycling Center will close Friday after serving the Santa Maria Valley for 45 years. The closure, which will leave the city with two small recycling buy-back centers at grocery store parking lots and other facilities on West Betteravia Road, comes from increased operational costs, decreased profits and declining support from CalRecycle , Larrabee representatives said.
