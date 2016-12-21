As Pension Costs Rise, County Plans f...

As Pension Costs Rise, County Plans for More Meticulous Budget Process

For their final meeting on the dais, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr received a warm welcome from their colleagues. Farr, who had represented the Third District for eight years, is retiring, while Carbajal, who has represented the First District for 12 years, is heading off to Washington, D.C. as a freshman congressman.

