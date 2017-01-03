Artists of the Week: Tournament of Roses Honor Band musicians
From left, Jenna Santa Maria, Natalie Suvarnasuddhi, Steven Geminiano, Cory Hoo, Michael Frelly, Izarael Hernandez, Adam Carrillo, Karen Vera and Nelsy Prado will march in the 2017 Rose Parade with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band. From left, Jenna Santa Maria, Cory Hoo, Steven Geminiano, Karen Vera, Michael Frelly, Izarael Hernandez, Adam Carrillo, Natalie Suvarnasuddhi and Nelsy Prado will march in the 2017 Rose Parade with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC