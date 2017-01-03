Artists of the Week: Tournament of Roses Honor Band musicians

From left, Jenna Santa Maria, Natalie Suvarnasuddhi, Steven Geminiano, Cory Hoo, Michael Frelly, Izarael Hernandez, Adam Carrillo, Karen Vera and Nelsy Prado will march in the 2017 Rose Parade with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band. From left, Jenna Santa Maria, Cory Hoo, Steven Geminiano, Karen Vera, Michael Frelly, Izarael Hernandez, Adam Carrillo, Natalie Suvarnasuddhi and Nelsy Prado will march in the 2017 Rose Parade with the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.