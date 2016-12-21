Anonymous Tip Leads Authorities to Explosive Device Near Orcutt

An explosive device was found and safely dismantled in an oil field south of Orcutt on Saturday, but the tip to authorities came in an unusual way. The bizarre incident began around 10:30 a.m. when a man handed an anonymous note to a Transportation Security Administration employee at the Santa Maria Public Airport , according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

