Alleged Solicitation of Prostitution Arrests
Several months ago, the Sheriff's Office received anonymous information that a massage business in Orcutt was engaged in prostitution. The Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the business identified as Relax Station Spa located in the 4100 block of Orcutt Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County near Santa Maria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC