Alleged DUI Driver in Fatal Crash to ...

Alleged DUI Driver in Fatal Crash to Remain In Jail Until At Least Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

A Lompoc woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing another woman in a crash will remain in Santa Barbara County Jail for at least an additional two weeks, a judge ruled Tuesday. Spring Morrissey, 32, appeared Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc for a brief hearing, the third in the past eight days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria 20 hr Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec 6 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec 5 Reggie Williams 1
Bakersfield People Are RUDE! Nov '16 brian 3
bakersfield people are rude! Nov '16 Central Coaster 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,251 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC