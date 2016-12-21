2 Santa Maria Residents Arrested, Help to Find 3rd

On December 20, 2016, personnel from the Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau, Santa Barbara County's Compliance Response Team, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and a K-9 agent with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, conducted a parole search at a residence in the 300 block of East Monroe Street in the City of Santa Maria. During the search, investigators contacted and detained several subjects at the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.