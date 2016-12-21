2 Santa Maria Residents Arrested, Help to Find 3rd
On December 20, 2016, personnel from the Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau, Santa Barbara County's Compliance Response Team, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and a K-9 agent with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, conducted a parole search at a residence in the 300 block of East Monroe Street in the City of Santa Maria. During the search, investigators contacted and detained several subjects at the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Bakersfield People Are RUDE!
|Nov '16
|brian
|3
|bakersfield people are rude!
|Nov '16
|Central Coaster
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC