2 Men Charged in Santa Maria Real Estate Fraud Case
Two Santa Maria men have been charged with allegedly committing real estate fraud involving losses topping $500,000, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Angelo Gabriel Naemi was arrested for suspicion of five counts of grand theft by false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft.
