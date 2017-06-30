Woman held in jail after crime spree

2 hrs ago

Weeks after a judge released her from jail while she awaited trial on a burglary charge, police again arrested a Santa Fe woman over the weekend on suspicion of stealing more than $26,000 in jewelry from a downtown business, the latest in a string of criminal cases filed against her this year. Officer Brandon Deets filed a criminal complaint Monday that said Manuia Perrier, 24, admitted to taking the jewelry when he arrested her Friday at the Western Scene Motel on Cerrillos Road on a second-degree felony count of shoplifting over $20,000 from Palace 66, a jewelry store on Palace Avenue.

