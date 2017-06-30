US schools rethink meal-debt policies that humiliate kids
Third-grader Elliana Vigil punches in his student identification meal to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowy, freezing rain
|Jul 1
|Yiap
|1
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC