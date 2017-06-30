Two people of interest named in April homicide
Nearly three months after officers found 44-year-old James Fernandez dead in an apartment on Calle Amanda that he shared with his girlfriend and her son, Santa Fe police have named the two as people of interest in the homicide. Detective Tony Trujillo, the lead investigator in the case, previously said conflicting statements from the mother and son, Barbara Perez, 48, and Abel Perez, 25, have delayed an investigation into the case, preventing prosecutors from making an arrest and filing charges.
