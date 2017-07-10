Suit claims New Mexico inmates don't have enough space

Representatives of New Mexico prison inmates are once again claiming in federal court that state corrections officials are violating terms of court settlements intended to prevent crowded conditions like those that contributed to the deadly 1980 riot at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe. However, a Corrections Department spokesman insisted Thursday that the state is in compliance with the Duran Consent Decree, which guarantees each inmate at least 60 square feet of "living and sleeping space."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.