SFPS chief awarded for helping to reduce racial inequality
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia was awarded Saturday for her efforts to reduce racial inequality in public schools. The National Education Association gave the H. Councill Trenholm Memorial Award to Garcia at a Boston assembly honoring people who work to improve human and civil rights.
