Santa Fe woman sentenced for role in attempted robbery

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Santa Fe woman to a year and a day in prison for her role in the attempted robbery of a market on Cerrillos Road in 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque. Sonya Padilla, 42, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for the crime of attempting to rob a business engaged in interstate commerce.

