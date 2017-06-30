Police seek man wanted in assault near Krispy Kreme
Santa Fe police on Thursday were searching for a 53-year-old man suspected of using a baseball bat to beat another man near the Krispy Kreme store at 3257 Cerrillos Road, leaving the victim hospitalized with severe injuries. Police say Peter Voltig should be considered armed and dangerous because of the Monday morning incident and his criminal past.
