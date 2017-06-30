Police: Bystanders stopped truck with drunken driver and dangling baby
Santa Fe police say quick-thinking bystanders blocked the path of a truck with a 9-month-old girl dangling outside the rear door while her intoxicated grandmother tried to drive away. The infant, strapped in her safety seat as it hung outside the moving truck, was not injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowy, freezing rain
|Jul 1
|Yiap
|1
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC