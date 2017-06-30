People are gonna be impressed'

Nicolas Flores of Santa Fe, a member of the Kiwanis Club, clears debris from mortars Monday in preparation for the Fourth of July fireworks show that will be held at the Santa Fe Place mall. Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mexican Kiwanis member Angela Ortiz-Flores wires fireworks Monday with Joe Cambell, who works with Western Enterprises, the company setting up the fireworks show at the Santa Fe Place mall.

