Peerman named Las Cruces Sun-News news director

Peerman takes helm of Las Cruces Sun-News newsroom Lucas Peerman, a Las Cruces native, will oversee all newsroom operations. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/2017/07/03/peerman-takes-helm-las-cruces-sun-news-newsroom/443953001/ LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces native Lucas Peerman has been named news director of the Las Cruces Sun-News , part of the USA Today Network.

