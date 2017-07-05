Pedestrian dies in Santa Fe after vehicle collision
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican , 49-year-old Alice Cameron and her husband James were hit Friday evening as they were crossing Paseo de Peralta and Griffin Street. The driver, who has not been charged told police the sun was in her eyes, but later admitted her phone was on speaker and in the cup holder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowy, freezing rain
|Jul 1
|Yiap
|1
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC